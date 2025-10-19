Unaccounted Cash Seized In ACB Raids On RTA Checkposts

Nalgonda: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted surprise checks at Road Transport Authority (RTA) checkposts in Aswaraopet, Palwancha, and Mothagudem of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, seizing ₹25,100 in unaccounted cash.

The simultaneous raids began at midnight on Saturday and continued until Sunday morning, following complaints that staff at the checkposts were collecting money from motorists. The inspections were supervised by ACB DSP Y. Ramesh.

During the checks, officers found ₹25,100 in unaccounted cash with staff at the Palwancha RTA checkpost. DSP Ramesh said the ACB had received complaints that officials were collecting fines for vehicle overloading and taxes without issuing receipts. Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Manohar, who was in charge of the Palwancha checkpost, failed to provide any clarification regarding the seized amount, he added.

In the erstwhile Nalgonda district, ACB officials also conducted surprise checks at state border checkposts in Wadapally and Kodad.



