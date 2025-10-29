Unable to Recover ₹1.5 Cr Lent to Friends, PG Medico Ends Life in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: A 42-year-old postgraduate medical student at Prathima Medical College in Karimnagar district died by suicide, leaving behind a note blaming his financial distress on friends who allegedly refused to repay large sums of money he had lent them.

The deceased, Dr Empati Srinivas, a second-year anaesthesia PG student, reportedly took his own life after being unable to cope with mounting debt and pressure from the bank.

According to the suicide note recovered by the police, Dr Srinivas’s financial crisis stemmed from the failure of his friends to repay substantial loans. He had allegedly lent ₹1.5 crore to Vinjanuri Karunakar of Karimnagar and ₹28 lakh to Kumaraswamy of Banjerupalli for business purposes. In addition, three other friends, Kiran, Kavitha, and Venkata Narahari, had taken a ₹1.35 crore bank loan in Dr Srinivas’s name and used the money for their own needs.

With a total liability exceeding ₹3.13 crore, none of the borrowers reportedly repaid him. When bank officials began pressuring Dr Srinivas to pay the EMIs, he reached out to his friends for repayment, but they allegedly refused and told him to “do whatever he wanted.” The humiliation and financial burden reportedly pushed him into severe depression.

Dr Srinivas was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered a case based on a complaint from his family and launched an investigation into the financial transactions and the role of the named individuals. Officials confirmed that cases have been filed against the friends who borrowed money from Dr Srinivas.