UMEED : State Waqf Board Urges Centre To Extend Deadline

Hyderabad: In light of the Centre refusing to extend the date for making entries on the UMEED portal, the State Waqf Board urged Union minister for minority affairs Kiran Rijiju to bring a resolution in Parliament for the purpose. The Centre had said no penalty would be imposed or legal action taken for three months against Waqf functionaries that failed to complete the entries.

TG Waqf Board Maulana Abul Fateh Sayyed Bandagi Badshah said the announcement had pushed mutawallis to the wall. "It is the duty of the government of India to bring a resolution in Parliament towards extending the date. The Union government should also ensure that the portal has live and active enrolments with or without penalty," he said.

Badagi Badshah said that the Centre’s announcement “on compassionate grounds” held no legal validity and contradicted the Supreme Court’s recent observation asking petitioners in the case to approach the tribunals concerned if they wanted more time to complete the online enumeration process. “The Waqf Act itself has a provision of penalty to address such issues,” he maintained.

He said the Centre had not made it mandatory for the departments concerned to furnish documents to mutawallis who are struggling to secure the same during the last six months.

He suggested that the Centre should continue offering online service for Waqf functionaries with a small penalty of Rs 500-1,000 as compounding fee, else the custodian of Wakf properties and institutions may face difficulties to secure the documents from the CCLA, State Archives and ASI where they were running into a brick wall.