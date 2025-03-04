ULBs seize properties of tax defaulters

Nizamabad:Officials of the cash-strapped urban local bodies (ULBs) in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts conducted special drives to collect property tax from people and business establishments who have defaulted on their dues.

There are seven ULBs in both the districts including Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC), Bodhan, Armoor, Bheemgal, Kamareddy, Yellareddy and Banswada municipalities. Civic officials have already evaluated the pending dues in these towns. For example, NMC is set to get around Rs 70 crore.



Property dues are paid by the end of every financial year to respective civic bodies. If they default, the assesses have to cough up penalties. To encourage people to clear dues on time, an ‘Early Bird’ offer is rolled out every year under which people get a rebate if they clear dues in April.



Nizamabad Municipal Commissioner S. Dileep Kumar formed special teams and collected property tax, including previous dues. Civic officials seized business establishments for their default. Fearing raids, traders and shopkeepers rush to the corporation to clear their dues by March 31, 2025.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Kamareddy municipal commissioner Chintakuntla Rajender Reddy said they issued show cause notices to defaulters. Dues are being collected through a special drive, he said. Of Rs 12 crore, we will reach 70 per cent of collection soon, he added. He urged people to cooperate with civic officials and clear their tax.





