UK travel writer Robert Parker explores Ramappa Temple

Warangal: The Telangana Tourism Department on Monday hosted UK-based travel writer Robert Parker at the Unesco World Heritage site of Sri Rudreshwara Swamy (Ramappa) Temple in Palampet, Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district, as part of efforts to promote the state’s tourism potential.

The visit is aimed at showcasing Telangana’s architectural and cultural heritage to international audiences, particularly travellers from Europe and the United Kingdom.

Assistant tourism promotion officer Dr Kusuma Surya Kiran briefed the visitor on the Kakatiya dynasty’s legacy and the features of the temple, including its stone pillars and construction techniques. Officials also outlined the process leading to the temple’s Unesco World Heritage recognition.

The delegation highlighted aspects of the state’s cultural traditions, including the Perini Shivatandavam dance form and regional cuisine. The visiting writer interacted with local guides and officials to gather material for travel publications.

Tourism officials said such visits are expected to enhance international visibility for the state and attract more foreign tourists.

Officials from the tourism development corporation, tourist police and the Archaeological Survey of India participated in the programme.