UK to Increase Visa Fees by Up to 15% from April 1

Hyderabad: Following the steps of Australia and the United States, the United Kingdom has increased its visa fee by 10 to 15 per cent, depending on the category, effective from April 1. Additionally, the UK has introduced a £16 (Rs.1,765) fee for its electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system for visa-exempt travellers.

As per the revised UK visa fees, a six-month standard visitor visa, which used to cost £115 (around Rs.10,600) will now cost £127 (around Rs.11,700). A two-year visa, which cost £432 (around Rs.39,900), is now at £475 (around Rs.43,800).

A regular student visa, which used to cost £490 (around Rs.45,200) will now cost £524 (around Rs.48,400). The short-term study visa, which is valid between 6-11 months is now £214 (Rs.19,700) against £200 (around Rs.18,400) earlier.

A skilled worker visa, which grants visa under the ‘Sponsor a Worker’ scheme operated by the secretary of state, will now cost £769 (around Rs.71,000) for under three years and £1,160 (around Rs.1.07 lakh) above three years.