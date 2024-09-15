UK Doctors Collaborate with NIMS for Free Pediatric Heart Surgeries

Hyderabad: Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) has collaborated with a UK-based team of doctors to conduct free heart surgeries from September 22 to 28 for children with congenital heart disease (CHD). The 11-member team is led by Dr Ramana Dhannapuneni, consultant paediatric cardiac surgeon and head of department, cardiac surgery, at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool. Every year, his team collaborates with either the Nims or Niloufer Hospital to provide free heart surgeries to children.

This year, Nims is planning to conduct around 20 surgeries. Interested patients can contact Dr Amaresh Rao Malempati, professor and head of department, cardiothoracic surgery, at CT surgery OPD, speciality block on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, between 8 am and 2 pm. “The whole department will be collaborating and cooperating with the UK team," said Dr Sahir Reddy, final year resident and general secretary of the Resident Doctors Association.