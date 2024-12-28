UGC Committee Recommends Sensory Garden at Osmania University for Inclusivity

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) monitoring committee has recommended the establishment of a sensory garden at Osmania University to enhance inclusivity for students with disabilities. The committee, led by Prof. Fakir Chand from Kurukshetra University and Dr Jayanthi Narayanan from the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), stressed the need for innovative spaces to cater to diverse needs.

The audit, part of a nationwide initiative under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, assessed key facilities across the university.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram made a detailed presentation on the university’s initiatives for disabled students, existing provisions and addressing specific queries. In an interactive session, the committee engaged directly with students and staff with disabilities, gathering insights into the challenges they face and identifying areas for improvement.

The visit concluded with an exit interview where the committee shared its initial findings, acknowledging the university’s efforts while pointing out gaps that need addressing.