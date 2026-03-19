Ugadi: Temples in Hyderabad Teem with Devotees

Hyderabad: Temples in Hyderabad teemed with devotees on the auspicious occasion of Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi festival on Thursday.

Clad in new clothes, devotees thronged nearby temples at their residence and offered special prayers. A majority of them visited Lord Sri Ganesha temples in twin cities and sought blessings for a prosperous and splendid year ahead.

Sri Siddi Vinayaka Ganesh temple at JBS metro station in Secunderabad and another Ganesha temple near Secunderabad Railway Station apart from Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Subash Bazaar, Sri Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills, Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple in Balkampet, and Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temples in Liberty and Jubilee Hills.

Devotees prepared ‘bobbatlu’ which is also known as ‘Puran Poli’ and Ugadi pachadi with jaggery, tamarind, neem buds and raw mangoes was prepared at their residence to mark the occasion.