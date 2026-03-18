Ugadi Pachadi Hit as Neem Tree Blossoms Vanish in Warangal

WARANGAL: A widespread dieback disease has led to the near absence of neem blossoms across the erstwhile Warangal district ahead of Ugadi on March 19, affecting preparation of the traditional Ugadi Pachadi.

Neem flower, a key ingredient symbolising bitterness in the festive chutney of six flavours (Shadruchulu), has not been available in many parts of the region this year. Residents and experts said neem trees have been deteriorating over the past five years, with the current season witnessing extensive drying of branches and loss of foliage.

The shortage has prompted villagers to seek alternatives, with priests suggesting the use of Tulsi leaves to retain ritual significance. The substitution marks a departure from established practice.

Locals have expressed concern over the large-scale decline of neem trees, which are widely valued for their medicinal properties in traditional systems.

“Concern is growing over a ‘mysterious’ disease affecting neem trees, leaving them scorched. It has been identified as dieback disease, primarily caused by the fungus Phomopsis azadirachtae,” Dr D. Parvathi, assistant professor of botany, told Deccan Chronicle.

The infection begins in leaves and twigs, turning them dark brick-red before spreading downward, she said, adding that the condition is often triggered by the bite of the tea mosquito bug. The fungal spores spread through wind, rainwater and insects, irrespective of the tree’s age.

On treatment, agriculture scientist Dr A. Vijaya Bhaskar said infected branches in smaller trees should be pruned and burnt. He said fungicides such as Monocrotophos or Bavistin may be used, while application of henna paste or henna-infused water could serve as a natural alternative.

He advised against cutting down affected trees, stating they can recover with adequate watering, but cautioned that spraying chemicals on large trees may harm beneficial insects.

The decline in neem flowering has affected festival preparations and drawn attention to the broader environmental stress on the species in the region.