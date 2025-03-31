Ugadi Celebrations: Bhatti Says People Will Get Good Governance

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the state government would provide good governance even as the Ugadi Panchangam predicted good rains which would be a help for agriculture.

Speaking at the Ugadi celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "We have taken up various programmes through the recent Budget to compete with the rest of the states in the country. As part of that, the state government is working towards the construction of Future City, the development of Hyderabad city, the construction of a Regional Ring Road connecting all districts, and new airports for the future of all the people living in the state."

For the Sri Viswavasu Nama Samvatsaram, Bhatti wished that the people should be prosperous, the state should get copious rains and dairy, crops, industrialisation developed, good governance is provided to people without any trouble, and people enjoy peace and security.

He also wished that people enjoy sweet, bitter, spicy, salty and sour flavours of Ugadi chutney. The state government wanted the lives of the people to be joyful intended to provide all facilities and make appropriate arrangements for all sections, especially the youth, agriculture, industries and women to develop," Bhatti said.