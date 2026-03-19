Ugadi Celebrated With Rituals, Panchangam Readings

Hyderabad: Ugadi was celebrated across Telangana with temple visits, traditional rituals and reading of the Panchangam marking the beginning of the new year, ‘Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram’. Temples saw a large of devotees offering prayers and making wishes, while Panchangam readings were held at temples, public places, offices and homes.

At Shilparamam, astrologer Sagi Kamalakara Sharma presented the annual almanac at the amphitheatre, drawing families and visitors. Birla Mandir also saw large gatherings for Panchangam reading, along with regular darshan.

The government organised official celebrations at Ravindra Bharati, attended by ministers and officials, where the Panchangam was read in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Traditional ‘Ugadi Pachadi’, symbolising different experiences of life, was prepared and shared among families, friends and participants at events. Leaders extended greetings and expressed hope for a peaceful and prosperous year.