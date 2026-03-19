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Ugadi Celebrated With Rituals, Panchangam Readings

Telangana
19 March 2026 10:24 PM IST

Traditional ‘Ugadi Pachadi’, symbolising different experiences of life, was prepared and shared among families, friends and participants at events.

Ugadi Celebrated With Rituals, Panchangam Readings
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Temples saw a large of devotees offering prayers and making wishes, while Panchangam readings were held at temples, public places, offices and homes. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Ugadi was celebrated across Telangana with temple visits, traditional rituals and reading of the Panchangam marking the beginning of the new year, ‘Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram’. Temples saw a large of devotees offering prayers and making wishes, while Panchangam readings were held at temples, public places, offices and homes.

At Shilparamam, astrologer Sagi Kamalakara Sharma presented the annual almanac at the amphitheatre, drawing families and visitors. Birla Mandir also saw large gatherings for Panchangam reading, along with regular darshan.

The government organised official celebrations at Ravindra Bharati, attended by ministers and officials, where the Panchangam was read in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Traditional ‘Ugadi Pachadi’, symbolising different experiences of life, was prepared and shared among families, friends and participants at events. Leaders extended greetings and expressed hope for a peaceful and prosperous year.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news Ugadi celebrations ugadi 2026 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Sanjay Samuel Paul
About the AuthorSanjay Samuel Paul
Award-winning journalist for his investigative reporting during the COVID-19. His human interest stories are more appreciated.

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