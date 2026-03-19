Ugadi Celebrated with Fervour in Telangana

Hyderabad: Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, was celebrated with traditional fervour across Telangana on Thursday. People adorned their homes with vibrant rangoli and festoons of mango leaves to signify prosperity. Many thronged temples to seek blessings for the year ahead.

A highlight of the festivities was the preparation and consumption of 'Ugadi pachadi', which is made of neem flowers (bitter), raw unripe green mango (tangy), jaggery (sweet), tamarind pulp (sour) and salt (salty), pepper or chilli powder (spicy).

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues took part in Ugadi celebrations organised by the government here. State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud participated in the Ugadi celebrations organised at the party office here, while BRS Working President K T Rama Rao attended the festivities at Telangana Bhavan, the party's headquarters in the city.

'Panchanga sravanam' (recitation of almanac) was organised on the occasion of the New Year named 'Parabhava'. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, the Chief Minister, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and other leaders greeted people on the occasion of Telugu New Year.