Ugadi celebrated with fervour in Telangana

Hyderabad, March 30: Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, is being celebrated with traditional fervour across Telangana on Sunday.

People decorated their homes with festoons of mango leaves and consumed 'Ugadi pachadi' (chutney). They also visited temples.

'Ugadi pachadi' is made of neem flowers (bitter), raw unripe green mango (tangy), jaggery (sweet), tamarind pulp (sour) and salt (salty), pepper or chilli powder (spicy) which are symbolic of the complexities of life.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues attended Ugadi celebrations organised by the government here.

'Panchanga sravanam' (recitation of almanac) was organised on the occasion of the New Year named 'Viswavasu'.

The pundit who conducted 'Panchanga Sravanam' said the new year would be very fruitful for the state and the Chief Minister despite some challenges.

The Chief Minister visited Raj Bhavan and extended Ugadi greetings to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

Besides Ugadi celebrations, 'Sudarshana Homam' was conducted at the office of BJP here. Union Coal and Mines Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy participated in the festivities and the 'Homam'.

Kishan Reddy and other leaders also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud participated in the Ugadi celebrations organised at the party office here, while BRS Working President K T Rama Rao attended the festivities at Telangana Bhavan, the party's headquarters in the city.

The Governor, Chief Minister, Kishan Reddy, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and other leaders greeted people on the occasion of Telugu New Year.