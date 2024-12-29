Udyan Utsav Flower Festival to Be Held at Rashtrapati Nilayam

Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad is set to host Udyan Utsav, a flower and horticulture festival, from January 2 to 13. The show will be open between 10 am and 8 pm. President Droupadi Murmu had announced the festival during her winter sojourn here.

Entry to the festival is free of cost but visitors has to book tickets through kiosks at the venue or through Rashtapati Bhavan website.

Taking inspiration from the annual Amrit Udyan event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. this festival celebrates the beauty of nature while promoting sustainable horticulture practices and environmental awareness, according to a communique. It is organised by the Union agriculture ministry with support from the ministry of culture.

The festival will focus on the importance of biodiversity and the role of horticulture in maintaining ecological balance. The festival will feature 50 stalls displaying products and innovations related to gardening, organic fertilisers, composting tools, floral crafts and sustainable agriculture.

Daily workshops from 11 am to 1 pm will focus on sustainable gardening and urban farming techniques. Folk and tribal performances are scheduled from 4 pm to 8 pm on weekdays and 12 pm to 8 pm on weekends.

Performances include the Shankh Vadan dance of Odisha, Diwari dance of Madhya Pradesh and Akhara martial arts displays.