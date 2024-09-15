Udari Nagadasu award to Nalgonda poet Belli Yadaiah

At a function in Adilabad town, prominent writers, poets and family members of Udari Nagadasu felicitated Yadaiah and read the citation given to him on the occasion.

Poets at the event insisted on the state government promoting research on the contributions to Telangana literature by Udari Nagadasu who influenced by the ‘Achala Tatvam’.

Senior writers Udari Narayana, Vasanth Rao Deshpande, Viplav Kumar, Chaithala Yadagiri, Rajyawardhan, Radapu Santosh Kumar, Manne Yeliya, Rangachary, Venugopal Reddy participated in the event. Adilabad DMHO Dr Narender Rathod was the chief guest.