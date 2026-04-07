UCC, ONOE are BJP's Ideological Planks: Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday backed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asserting that it is a long-standing ideological commitment of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and necessary to ensure justice for women and marginalised communities.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks that "serious discussions" are taking place on issues like UCC and One Nation One Election (ONOE), Rao said, "The honourable prime minister's statement that UCC, that is, Uniform Civil Code, and ONOE, are soon to be implemented because they are our ideological plank."

He underlined that the BJP has consistently supported key structural reforms since its early days. "In fact, the BJP, right from Jan Sangh days, has believed in abrogation of Article 370, then introduction of Uniform Civil Code and recently ONOE. These three major issues have been on the cards of party’s programme, and this is in our manifesto also," Rao said.

Highlighting recent developments, Rao pointed to efforts by states to introduce the UCC framework. "So therefore, the Uniform Civil Code is a necessity. Some states have already introduced - Uttarakhand and some other states are trying to introduce the Uniform Civil Code in their states," he added.

Rao also cited legislative and judicial backing for the proposal, linking it to earlier reforms undertaken by the Centre. "And as we have seen, triple talaq has also been abolished by Narendra Modiji's government. I think that is the first step with regard to moving towards the Uniform Civil Code," Rao said.

Referring to judicial observations, he said, "The Supreme Court on many occasions, including that of Shah Bano's case, the famous Shah Bano's case, they have asked the government to implement Uniform Civil Code, which is envisaged in our Constitution."

Emphasising the broader objective, Rao added, "So I think Uniform Civil Code has to be implemented in this country for doing justice to women, children, and many communities who are deprived of certain rights."