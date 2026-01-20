UAE To Partner With Telangana To Develop Bharat Future City

Minister of Economy and Tourism for the United Arab Emirates, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation, at WEF 2026, on Tuesday. The delegation discussed potential areas of mutual cooperation in the state's large infrastructure projects, especially the Bharat Future City.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlined the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and the future-defining roadmap to transform the state into a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

He threw light on the massive scope for development in the Bharat Future City project -- India’s first Net-Zero Greenfield Smart City. Spread over 30,000 acres, the city, envisioned as a multi-sectoral, sustainable urban-industrial hub with dedicated spaces for AI, education, health, industries, residential and entertainment zones.

The Chief Minister explained that global companies like Marubeni and Semcorp are already on-board the project. "Very recently, we signed an MOU with Reliance Group's Vantarato establish a new zoo in Future City.

Touq Al Marri, known to be a key figure in UAE's economic diversification and modernization efforts, said his national government would be happy to join hands with Telangana. He suggested that the two governments establish a joint task force of officials from both sides for speedy implementation of this project.

He also sought a strong strategic partnership between UAE food cluster with Telangana to focus on rural and agriculture based economy.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and officials participated on behalf of the TelanganaRising delegation.