Hyderabad: Two Youth Killed in Road Accident at Lalapet

Telangana
7 Dec 2025 1:14 PM IST

The victims were reportedly travelling from Keesara to Tarnaka for breakfast when the accident occurred.

Hyderabad: Two Youth Killed in Road Accident at Lalapet
Two others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Hyderabad: Two young men lost their lives in a road accident at Lalapet on Sunday morning. According to reports, the car they were traveling in crashed into a road divider, leading to the fatal mishap.

Two others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victims were reportedly travelling from Keesara to Tarnaka for breakfast when the accident occurred. One of the deceased has been identified as Harshavardhan, a resident of Malkajgiri.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
