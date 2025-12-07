Hyderabad: Two Youth Killed in Road Accident at Lalapet

Hyderabad: Two young men lost their lives in a road accident at Lalapet on Sunday morning. According to reports, the car they were traveling in crashed into a road divider, leading to the fatal mishap.

Two others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victims were reportedly travelling from Keesara to Tarnaka for breakfast when the accident occurred. One of the deceased has been identified as Harshavardhan, a resident of Malkajgiri.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.