Two youngsters electrocuted in Medak

M Srinivas
26 Dec 2024 5:05 PM IST
The victims relatives alleged that he was electrocuted due to the negligence of the management. (Representational Image)
Two youngsters got electrocuted when they came in contact with a live wire at Kistapur village in Medak district on Wednesday night. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Two youngsters got electrocuted when they came in contact with a live wire at Kistapur village in Medak district on Wednesday night.

The police, quoting the petition, said the youngsters – A Naveen and P Prasad, in their early 20’s, and resident of Kistapur village were returning from their agriculture land when they caught hold of a flexi put up during the visit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the district on yesterday.

In the process, they came in contact with a wire and got electrocuted. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday. The police handed over the bodies of the family members after an autopsy at the government hospital in the district.


M Srinivas
