Two Women Hurt As Farmers Jostle For Soya Tokens

ADILABAD: A scuffle broke out among farmers waiting in long queues for tokens to sell their soya crop in Kubheer mandal of Nirmal district on Saturday.

Farmers had gathered at procurement centres set up in Kubheer and Tanoor mandals for the purchase of soya. In the rush to collect tokens, two women farmers standing in the queue at Kubheer fell to the ground and sustained minor injuries.

Distressed farmers, whose soya crops were drenched in recent rains, are eager to sell their produce and have been bringing it to the procurement centres for immediate sale.