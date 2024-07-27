Two women held for stealing mobile phones during Bonalu celebrations

Hyderabad: The city police on Saturday arrested two women on charges of stealing mobiles from devotees, who came to attend Bonalu celebrations at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and at Sri Yellamma temple in Balkampet.

The arrested women have been identified as O Sony, 26, a resident of Borabanda and Vemula Shirisha, 24, a resident of Fatehnagar. Seven mobile phones, all worth over Rs. 2lakh were seized from the possession of the arrested women.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, YVS Sudheendra said Sony and Shirisha would select places where large gatherings like Bonalu and Ganesh immersion or any other religious ceremonies takes place, for stealing mobile phones, hand bags and wallets from the public.

They mingle with the public in religious gatherings and steal valuables from the people. According to their plan, they came to Ujjaini Mahankali temple during Bonalu celebrations and stole bags and mobiles from devotees.

“When we verified footage from CCTVs, it was identified that Sirisha and Sony lifted bags, mobiles and sped away from the spot. Upon checking their houses, we found several other mobiles kept in their house for selling to people known to them and to gain money,” he added.