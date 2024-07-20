Two Women Assaulted in Nagarkurnool Tile Shop, Owners Booked

Hyderabad: The Achampet police booked Vinod Singh and Gajanand, owners of a tiles shop, for allegedly assaulting two women sexually at their establishment in Nagarkurnool district. The two women were injured in the assault.

Achampet inspector Ravinder said that the police they received a complaint from the family members of victims. The duo allegedly threatened the women not to reveal the incident to anyone and offered cash to buy their silence.

Despite the threat, the victims along with the family members approached the police. Police shifted the victims to a hospital for medical tests.