Two Victims Lose Rs 49.32 Lakh In Cyber Fraud

Hyderabad: Two persons from two different parts of Hyderabad were duped of Rs 49.32 lakh by cyber scammers in online trading fraud. One of the victims, a 57-year-old man, lost ₹6.32 lakh in a fake trading scam. The victim got a call from the woman fraudster who introduced herself as Amrutha Reddy, an agent representing trading platform `NFM Capital Markets’.

According to police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar the fraudster was in touch with the victim over Facebook and WhatsApp and convinced him to invest in ‘US gold stocks' using a fake trading dashboard, which showed big fabricated profits. The victim paid the money online believing that the fake wallet balance of $38,694.94 was genuine, Sajjanar said.

The fraudsters demanded money for 'taxes' and 'withdrawal charges' and even threatened legal action. The victim lodged a complaint with the City Cyber Crime Unit on Sunday.

The other victim was aged 63 and got lured into a fake investment product through a WhatsApp message from a firm which was named after a prominent bank. He invested over Rs 43 lakh from July 12 and early August. The fraudsters regularly showed fake dashboards displaying profits and discounted share allotments.

They allotted more shares than his balance allowed, labeling the difference as a 'non-interest loan,' and demanded repayment and held out threats to freeze his account. Upon realizing that frim was fake, the victim filed a complaint