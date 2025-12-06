Two Telugu Students Killed in Major Apartment Fire in USA

Birmingham: Two persons were killed and several injured in a major fire mishap that took place in an apartment complex in Birmingham on Friday night

According to reports, ten students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, pursuing higher education at the University of Alabama, were staying in the building when flames suddenly erupted. Within moments, thick smoke engulfed the apartment, leaving the students gasping for breath and crying for help.

Fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot and successfully evacuated 13 students from the smoke-filled building. Two students who sustained severe injuries were shifted to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Despite medical efforts, both students — identified as Udumula Sahaja Reddy from Hyderabad and another student from Kukatpally — succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

Local authorities, Telugu associations, and university officials have extended support to the survivors and are coordinating further assistance.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Further details are awaited.