Two Telangana DSP Trainees Crack UPSC 2025 Under the Guidance of IPS Mahesh Bhagwat

Hyderabad: Several UPSC rankers in the Civil Services Examination 2025 were mentored by IPS officer Mahesh Bhagwat, including the candidate Tejaswini Singh, All India Rank 62, who scored the highest 225 marks in the personality test.

Among the other successful candidates guided by him were two Telangana officers undergoing training as deputy superintendents of police: Gudelli Srujana from Peddapalli (Rank 55), the top ranker from Telangana, and Dainempalli Praveen (Rank 793) from Mulugu. They are undergoing training at the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Srujana said her police training and Bhagwat’s guidance helped her during the interview stage. “Being a DSP trainee, many questions were on policing and my training. That itself built confidence because I was already in state service,” she said.

She added that she first contacted Bhagwat in 2018 after seeing news about his mentoring for civil services aspirants. “Sir responded to my Facebook message and later conducted sessions on policing and DAF discussions during interview preparation. It helped us understand how to approach the interview,” she said.