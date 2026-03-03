Two Teenagers Drown During Holi Celebrations in Medchal

Medchal: Tragedy struck during Holi celebrations in Suraram area of Medchal district when two teenagers drowned while swimming in Pantula Cheruvu at Viswakarma Colony on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Sagar (17) and Abhishek (17). They had gone to the lake for a swim as part of the festive celebrations when the incident occurred. On receiving information from local residents, Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths.