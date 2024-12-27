Two Software Employees Die in Road Accident Near Madhapur

Hyderabad: A Christmas vacation to the city fatal software employee after he and his friend died in a road accident near Parvathnagar. The incident occurred in the Madhapur police station area at 1.30 am on Thursday.

According to investigation officer Vittal Jadhav, the deceased were identified as Raghu Babu, a native of Nellore and a resident of Bengaluru, and Aakansh, a native of Karimnagar and a resident of Borabanda. They worked as software employees in their respective cities.

Raghu Babu had visited the city for a Christmas vacation. After the duo had stepped out on a bike on Thursday night, Aakansh, who was driving, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a divider.

Both of them suffered grievous injuries. Locals rushed them to a private hospital in the city by calling an ambulance. They also dialled 100 to inform the police.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Vittal Nayak said, “We cannot really say whether they were overspeeding or not as the visuals have not been captured. We suspect a dog or someone might have come in their way, due to which the vehicle got diverted and went out of control.”

While Raghu died on the way to the hospital, Aakansh lost his life at 3.30 am. Their families were informed immediately and they reached the city. The bodies were shifted to the Osmania Hospital mortuary for postmortem and were later handed over to their families. A case was registered.

Two Techies Booked for Assaulting Bill Collector in KPHB Colony

Hyderabad: The KPHB police registered a case against two persons for allegedly obstructing the duties of a bill collector and attacking and addressing him abusively over non-payment of dues on Friday. Videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

According to KPHB police, the accused have been identified as Ramzan, 34, and Hussain, 37, working as software employees, residing at a plot on Road No. 2, KPHB Colony.

The complainant has been identified as Bandaru Shyam, 39, working as a lineman and bill collector at the TGSPDCL.

At 10.30 am on Friday, Shyam, as part of his duty, went for bill collection at their plot. When he informed the brothers about the non-payment of their bill, they allegedly tried to obstruct him from his duties and one of them allegedly tried to beat him up and kicked his bike.

The two allegedly threatened the government employee and abused him. Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint with the KPHB police, who registered a case under Sections 132, 352 and 351(2) of the BNS.