Two Shepherds Drown While Washing Sheep In Sircilla District Lake

KARIMNAGAR: Two shepherds drowned in a lake at Dharmaram village in Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Mudiki Laxmi Rajam, 70, and Kummam Ravi, 54, also known as Mundayya.

According to sub-inspector K. Prashanth Reddy, the incident occurred when the two, along with another shepherd Komuraiah, had taken their flock to the lake on the outskirts of the village. While washing the sheep, Laxmi Rajam slipped into a deep portion of the water and began to drown.

Ravi entered the lake in an attempt to rescue him, but both were overwhelmed by the depth of the water and drowned. Komuraiah, who was on the shore, raised an alarm but no one was nearby to assist.

On receiving information, police reached the spot along with swimmers and retrieved the bodies.

Konaraopet police have registered a case based on statements from family members and the eyewitness account of Komuraiah. Investigation is underway.