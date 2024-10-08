Two run over by speeding lorry in Hyderabad

The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Madeena Bhasha, an assistant engineer attached to TSRTC, and 40-year-old Annoju Shravan Kumar, a security guard at the T.K.R. Engineering College.

According to police, the accident occurred around 7:30 am where the duo was returning home after completing their night duties.



While Madeena was driving the bike, Shravan asked for a lift and sat pillion. They were hit from behind by the lorry being driven at a high speed by an errant driver. The collision was so severe that both victims were disfigured beyond recognition.

Emergency services along with Meerpet police arrived at the scene and transported the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered based on a complaint from Annoju Shravan Kumar’s wife, Anuradha. Investigations are ongoing, meanwhile, efforts are underway to identify the accused driver.