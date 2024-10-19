Two rescued as car plunges into water tank in Jangaon

Hyderabad: Two persons were rescued Friday evening after their car plunged into Bathukamma Kunta in Jangaon during a driving lesson.

Around 6 p.m, the vehicle lost control near the pond, swerving off the road and into the tank. The driver and passenger struggled to escape as the car sank.

Locals spotted the sinking car and rushed to pull the men out. Later they used JCB to retrieve the submerged vehicle.

Both individuals were unharmed.