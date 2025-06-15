 Top
Two People Sleeping on Pavement Die of Electrocution in Hyderabad

Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 Jun 2025 12:22 PM IST

High tension electric wires snapped and fell on them, police said.

High tension electric wires

Hyderabad: Two unidentified people who were sleeping on a pavement here died of electrocution after high tension electric wires snapped and fell on them, police said on Sunday.

LB Nagar Police Inspector K Vinod Kumar said the victims were suspected to be beggars.
The incident happened at around 2 am. They died on the spot. Bodies have been sent for autopsy, the police official said.
Police and Power Department officials reached the spot after the incident, and an investigation is on.


