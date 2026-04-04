Two Officials Face Retirement Over Irregularities

Hyderabad:An inquiry by the civil supplies department uncovered several irregularities at mandal level stockist (MLS) points in Medchal district, leading to the compulsory retirement of two officials.

According to department sources, B. Kalpana Bai, assistant manager (general) at Kapra MLS point, was penalised for massive stock shortages involving PDS rice, wheat and ICDS rice, diverting a lorry load of PDS rice, and manipulating official records. E. Pandurangarao, assistant grade-I at Ramanthapur MLS point, was punished after 500.50 quintals of excess PDS stock were found, along with concealed receipts.



“Both officials were found guilty of colluding with Hanuman Rice Mill to create fake e-way bills, tampering with and overwriting registers, accepting illegal gratification, and completely disregarding control orders,” officials stated.

