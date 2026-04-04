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Two Officials Face Retirement Over Irregularities

Telangana
4 April 2026 11:17 PM IST

E. Pandurangarao, assistant grade-I at Ramanthapur MLS point, was punished after 500.50 quintals of excess PDS stock were found, along with concealed receipts.

Two Officials Face Retirement Over Irregularities
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An inquiry by the civil supplies department uncovered several irregularities at mandal level stockist (MLS) points in Medchal district, leading to the compulsory retirement of two officials.(File Photo)

Hyderabad:An inquiry by the civil supplies department uncovered several irregularities at mandal level stockist (MLS) points in Medchal district, leading to the compulsory retirement of two officials.

According to department sources, B. Kalpana Bai, assistant manager (general) at Kapra MLS point, was penalised for massive stock shortages involving PDS rice, wheat and ICDS rice, diverting a lorry load of PDS rice, and manipulating official records. E. Pandurangarao, assistant grade-I at Ramanthapur MLS point, was punished after 500.50 quintals of excess PDS stock were found, along with concealed receipts.

“Both officials were found guilty of colluding with Hanuman Rice Mill to create fake e-way bills, tampering with and overwriting registers, accepting illegal gratification, and completely disregarding control orders,” officials stated.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Two Officials Face Retirement irregularities 
India Southern States Telangana 
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