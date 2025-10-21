Two NGRI Scientists Elected Fellows of Telangana Academy of Sciences

Hyderabad: Two scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) here have been elected Fellows of the Telangana Academy of Sciences (FTAS), in recognition of their contribution to Earth science and technology.

Dr Labani Ray, senior principal scientist at NGRI, has been honoured for her pioneering research in solid Earth and geothermal studies. Her work has deepened scientific understanding of crustal thermal regimes, heat flow, and hydrothermal circulation, a statement said. Dr Ray established India’s only laboratory for measuring rock thermal conductivity at elevated temperatures, a facility crucial for developing accurate geothermal models of the Indian lithosphere.

Dr H.V.S. Satyanarayana, chief scientist at NGRI, was recognised for his work in geophysical instrumentation and seismology. With over three decades of experience, he has led major national initiatives, including the deep borehole seismic network at Koyna-Warna, Maharashtra, and microseismic networks at nuclear power plant sites. He also established NGRI’s test and calibration centre for seismic instruments and advanced indigenous sensor technologies.