Two New Govt Degree Colleges For Jagtial, Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: The state government has approved the establishment of two new Government Degree Colleges in Jagtial and Karimnagar districts. Orders were issued by education department secretary Yogita Rani sanctioning colleges at Dharmapuri in Jagtial district and Gangadhara mandal in Karimnagar district.

The higher education department issued two separate Government Orders (G.O. Ms. No. 38 and G.O. Ms. No. 39) to formalise the decision. The move aims to make higher education more accessible to poor and middle-class students in these regions.

Authorities have been directed to take immediate steps to establish the new colleges. The orders were issued based on reports submitted by the commissioner of Collegiate Education (CCE).

The sanctioning of the colleges, in Dharmapuri constituency of Jagtial district and Gangadhara mandal of Karimnagar district, which falls under the Choppadandi constituency, follows persistent efforts by welfare minister and Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Lakshman Kumar and Choppadandi Congress MLA Medipally Satyam. The move fulfills a long-standing demand of the people in these constituencies.

Minister Lakshman and MLA Satyam had urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to establish these colleges to provide higher education opportunities for underprivileged and middle-class students who previously lacked local access.

Following the government’s announcement, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, minister Lakshman Kumar, and MLA Satyam received widespread appreciation from locals, students, and parents for realising the long-cherished dream of having government degree colleges in their areas. The sanctioning is being hailed as a significant achievement for the local public representatives.





