Two more poultry farms in Nalgonda affected with bird flu

Hyderabad: After a brief lull, bird flu again struck two poultry farms in erstwhile Nalgonda district on Saturday forcing officials to intensify precautionary measures.

Bird flu cases were reported at Gundrampally village in Chityal mandal and Dhothigudem in Bhoodan-Pochampally mandal in erstwhile Nalgonda district. Officials of Telangana Animal Husbandry department started culling operations at the two poultry farms after the samples tested positive at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.

As many as 1.5 lakh chickens were culled in Gundrampally village and around 40,000 chickens in Dhothigudem village. The administration has also taken up sanitization at the two poultry farms to prevent the spread of the disease, a senior official from the epidemiology wing in the Animal Husbandry department told Deccan Chronicle.

He said the movement of the people was also restricted near the affected farms.

Explaining in detail about the precautionary measures, the official said any bird affected with flu and showing no symptoms can also spread the disease. In all, three bird flu cases were reported in Telangana so far this time. All the cases were reported in Nalgonda. The samples that were collected from poultry farms in Wanaparthy in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district tested negative.

Officials said the Animal husbandry department was on high alert to deal with any situation in the wake of new bird flu cases in Nalgonda district. “As and when we get information related to the death of chickens on a large scale, we are collecting samples and sending them to the institute in Bhopal for confirmation,” they explained.