Two Mechanics Killed In Car Collision

HYDERABAD: Two persons died and one sustained grievous injuries in a head‑on collision between two cars near Karkalpahad gate in Kadthal at around 9.15 pm on Sunday, after one of the vehicles suffered a tyre burst.

Kadthal sub‑inspector Varaprasad identified the deceased as Narendra Chari and S.K. Saidulu, mechanics from Hayathnagar. The injured, Vanga Santosh Reddy, was travelling in the second car.

Police said Narendra and Saidulu were returning to the city after collecting a car for repair from Srisailam when their vehicle’s tyre burst, causing it to swerve into the opposite lane and collide with Santosh’s car. The impact killed the two men instantly.

Locals alerted police, who shifted Santosh to a private hospital on Sagar Ring Road. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the government hospital in Kalwakurthy for post‑mortem before being handed over to their families.

A case has been registered and investigation is on to trace the car’s owner. Saidulu is survived by his wife and three daughters, while Narendra had recently separated from his wife, police added.





Lamp sparks fire in Kukatpally building

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out in a five-storey building on KPHB Road No. 3, Kukatpally, mostly occupied by students, on Sunday night after an oil lamp lit for Maha Shivaratri toppled inside a room.

The first four floors of the building functioned as a hostel for students, while the owners resided on the fifth floor. Fire station official Nizamuddin said the owners had lit the lamp after offering prayers and left for a temple visit when the incident occurred.

Students noticed thick smoke and alerted the fire department. Property loss has been estimated at ₹4.9 lakh. No case has been registered so far, and further investigation is underway.

According to officials from the Kukatpally fire station, they received a distress call at 9.31 pm and rushed fire engines to the spot. The flames were doused swiftly and no casualties were reported.





3 held for theft of 60 laptops at UoH

HYDERABAD: Gachibowli police on Monday arrested three persons, including two students, for the theft of 60 laptops from the C.R. Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science on the University of Hyderabad campus.

The accused were identified as Regula Chandra Shekar, a resident of Kukatpally, and two 19‑year‑old students of the university, Sai Charan and Ashwin Rao.

Police said the trio, familiar with the campus, allegedly entered the premises at night and stole the laptops. They were arrested before they could sell the stolen property.

Apart from the laptops, three mobile phones and two cars were recovered from their possession. The property will be handed over to the university after legal formalities.

A case has been registered under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the BNS.







