Two Master Plans Power Future City Blueprint

Hyderabad: The state government has started drafting two major master plans for the ambitious Future City project, conceived by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, to transform the city outskirts into a hub of sustainable urban and industrial growth.

The two master plans will define the framework for Future City’s development, one focusing on industrial expansion and the other on urban infrastructure. The initiative marks a crucial step toward establishing Future City as India’s first Net-Zero Carbon City and a Greenfield Smart City.

The Future City Development Authority (FCDA), which was approved by the State Cabinet on March 7 and formally constituted via a government order on March 12, is spearheading the project. Chaired by CM Revanth Reddy himself, the FCDA includes 11 senior officials from key state departments, making it a high-powered decision-making body tasked with overseeing the city’s transformation.

A key development came with the appointment of IAS officer K. Shashanka, a 2013 batch officer, as the first FCDA commissioner on April 28. Since then, activities have gained momentum, with the authority now fully operational and actively engaged in planning and execution.

“Future City will serve as a model for sustainable urbanisation,” Shashanka told Deccan Chronicle on Saturday. “The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) had already acquired about 14,000 acres for Pharma City, which will now be repurposed for establishing pollution-free industries," he said.

The project has witnessed rapid expansion, with the state government merging several surrounding villages into Future City, increasing its footprint to 2 lakh acres. Located strategically along the Srisailam Highway and close to the Shamshabad International Airport, the area is primed for high-impact development. The total planned area of 762.28 sq. km will encompass 56 revenue villages across the mandals of Amangal, Ibrahimpatnam, Kadthal, Kandukur, Maheshwaram, Yacharam, and Manchala.

“The 2 lakh acres will include smart infrastructure, sustainable transportation and high-tech urban planning,” Shashanka said, highlighting the recent Cabinet approval for Metro Rail connectivity to Future City.

To accelerate implementation, the state government allocated an initial Rs 100 crore in the 2025-26 Budget and is now preparing to sanction an additional Rs 500 crore. FCDA will act as the sole authority for all infrastructure-related permissions within Future City, including layout approvals and land allotments for industries, IT parks, and healthcare projects.

Shashanka said the Authority’s mandate covers integrated planning, multi-modal connectivity through Metro and radial roads, and the development of economic clusters. Among the key projects already identified are the Young India Skill University, an AI City, and a dedicated education hub.

With a focus on high-rise, high-density development, FCDA plans to offer special incentives to multinational companies, encouraging them to set up operations in the city. The merger of various rural and urban bodies under FCDA is expected to ensure streamlined, centralised and well-coordinated development.