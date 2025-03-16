Two Maoists surrender before Mulugu police

WARANGAL: Two members of the banned CPI (Maoist) armed group voluntarily surrendered to authorities on Sunday in Mulugu district. The duo, identified as 20-year-old Madavi Kosa and 23-year-old Madakam (Sodi) Jogi from Poojaari in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, turned themselves in before district superintendent of police along with ASP P. Shabarish, ASP Eturnagaram, Sh. Shivam Upadhyay, and 39 CRPF personnel.

Both militants, who had been active in the Maoist organisation for several years, cited disillusionment with the group’s leadership and its harsh ideologies as reasons for their decision. Madavi Kosa, associated with the group for four years, and Sodi Jogi, a two-year member, reportedly became disheartened by the increasing police presence in forest areas and internal exploitation within the organisation.

In a statement, Mulugu district police urged other cadres to take advantage of the government’s rehabilitation programme, designed to reintegrate former militants into society. “We emphasise that the current leadership exploits innocent civilians for their own gains. We call on all former Maoist members, especially the UG cadres, to come forward and embrace a path to peace through our rehabilitation program,” the authorities said.