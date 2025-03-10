Two MANU students move HC against expulsions

Hyderabad:Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court took on file two writ petitions challenging the actions of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in expelling two students from the university allegedly participating in protests over unhygienic mess conditions on campus. The judge took on file writ petitions filed by Faizan Equbal and Homa Kausar, who contended that the expulsion orders issued by MANUU, which also barred their future admissions, was illegal, arbitrary, and violated their constitutional rights. The petitioners also alleged that MANUU’s actions were violative of the principles of natural justice as no show cause notice was issued to them before expulsion. The judge directed the standing counsel for MANUU to get instructions.

Clear drain problem at Khairatabad: HC



The Telangana High Court directed municipal authorities to inspect and rectify an unscientifically constructed open saucer drain at Khairatabad in the city. The location of the said construction is near Saraswathi Vidya Mandir school, Venkataramana Colony. Justice K. Lakshman disposed of a writ plea filed by G. Vasantha, a resident of the said colony. The petitioner contended that the nine-month neglect was posing a risk to life given the dangerous condition of the road. It was argued that the unscientific placement of the open saucer drain immediately after a speed breaker has worsened the situation, due to which vehicles are getting damaged and there are safety risks near the school zone. The judge accordingly directed the authorities to inspect the site and take appropriate action within four weeks and ensure that the road is restored.



HC junks revenue officials’ order nullifying property transfer under Senior Citizens Act

Justice C.V. Bhasker Reddy of the Telangana High Court struck down cancellation of two registered gift deeds, holding that the revenue divisional officer (RDO) and the appellate authority, acting under the Senior Citizens Act, had exceeded their jurisdiction in nullifying the property transfers to two minor girls from their grandmother. The judge dealt with writ plea filed by Shriya Uppati and her younger sibling. The dispute arose when their grandmother, 82-year-old Lalitha Prasad sought to revoke the gift deeds she had executed in June 2021, claiming coercion and undue influence by her daughter-in-law, Sabita Uppati, the children's mother. Acting under the Senior Citizens Act, the RDO cancelled the gift deeds, a move later upheld by the district collector. However, the judge found that the cancellation was legally untenable and emphasized that the gift deeds contained no conditions obligating the recipients to provide care—a crucial requirement under the Act for such revocations. Furthermore, the judge observed that the petitioners were minors at the time of execution and had no involvement in the alleged family dispute, Moreover, they were not legally bound to maintain their grandmother.

The judge also noted that Lalitha Prasad was financially stable, receiving pension from two sources. Setting aside orders of the RDO and the collector, the judge directed the sub-registrar of Chikkadpally to restore the original gift deed entries, reaffirming the property rights of the grandchildren.