Two Labourers Die by Suicide in Separate Incidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two labourers were reported to have died by suicide in separate incidents in the city. RGIA (town) police said 26-year-old Vadde Madhu died by suicide at his residence in Shamshabad late on Saturday night.

Madhu, a resident of Indra Reddy Colony, Rallaguda, was found dead in a cattle shed by a neighbour who had woken up for urinating, around 12.30 am. He informed the deceased's family, who reside in a nearby house. Police said Madhu had been pressuring his family to arrange his marriage for the past few weeks. His elder brother, Vadde Mahesh, 37, the complainant, told police that the family had assured him that the marriage would be fixed after the ‘Kurumurthi Jathara’.

Investigators found a handwritten note stuck to the wall of the deceased's room. In it, he reportedly mentioned that he had been in love with a woman for five years, but she no longer reciprocated his feelings. "Unable to cope with the rejection, he ended his life," RGIA inspector K. Balaraju said.

A 28-year-old labourer died by suicide at his residence in Laxminagar Colony, Gundlapochampally, Petbasheerabad police said on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as Neerudi Ramesh, who had migrated from Gangapur in Medak four years ago. He had been living in the colony with his wife and two children, a four-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.

Officials said Ramesh had been suffering from poor health and financial stress. Around 1 pm, when no one was at home, he took the extreme step. The Petbasheerabad police have registered a case. The deceased's body was shifted to the Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination. Further investigation into the incident is underway.