Two Killed, Ten Injured in Major Road Mishap Near Allagadda

Two persons killed and several persons injured in a road accident occurred around 1:30 am on Saturday on the Kurnool–Chittoor National Highway. The mishap took place near Perayapalle Metta, close to Allagadda, when a Maitri Private Travels bus travelling from Hyderabad to Puducherry rammed into a lorry in front of it. Moments later, another lorry coming from behind collided with the stationary bus.



Two passengers seated at the rear of the bus died on the spot, while ten others sustained injuries. Three 108 ambulances shifted the injured to the Allagadda Government Hospital.



The condition of four passengers is reported to be critical. Police are working to extricate the bodies of the two deceased passengers who were trapped in the crushed rear portion of the bus. The driver of the lorry, who was also trapped in his cabin, was rescued with great difficulty and taken to the hospital for treatment.



Among the injured are Khadarvali and his wife Asifa from Rajampeta in Annamayya district, and Doraswamy from Midturu village in Khajipet mandal of YSR Kadapa district.

