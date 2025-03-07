Two Killed in Outer Ring Road Car Crash, While Speeding Car Rams Shops in Bachupally

Outer Ring Road Incident

Two people died when a car rammed into a tanker that was watering plants on the roadside, near Exit 13 of the Outer Ring Road, on Thursday. The car was traveling from Bongulur towards Tukkuguda.





Police identified the deceased as Chanamoni Ramulu, a gardener who was working near the tanker, and K. Ravinder Reddy, who was in the car.

The car driver, Battini Krishna Reddy, 45, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Hastinapuram.

Bachupally Incident

A speeding car veered off the road, mounted the pavement, and rammed into two shops on Thursday, within the Bachupally police limits. No casualties were reported. Bachupally Sub-Inspector Kusampudi Srinivas said the car, heading from Medchal towards Bachupally, was being driven recklessly. Fortunately, there was no one present in the shops or on the pavement at the time of the incident.











