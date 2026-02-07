Two Killed, Five Injured in Major Accident on ORR near Patancheru

Hyderabad: A severe road accident occurred on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Pocharam in Sangareddy district, claiming two lives and leaving five others seriously injured.

The deceased have been identified as Mounika (36) and Naveen (30), who died on the spot. Five others—Hari Prasad, Harsha, Amrutha, Sushrutha, and a child named Agastya—sustained severe injuries in the crash. They were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Patancheru for treatment. Reports indicate that Sushrutha’s condition is currently critical.

According to the police, the victims, all residents of Borampet, were returning home after a visit to the Zoo Park when the accident took place. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.



