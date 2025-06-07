Two IT Employees Killed as Car Hits Electric Pole in Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: Two IT employees were killed on the spot and two others injured seriously when the car in which they were travelling lost control and dashed against an electric pole at Ghatkesar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district in the early hours on Saturday.

According to police, the victims are all IT professionals working in Madhapur. They were returning home after attending a dinner party in Madhapur when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Bhargav of Hayatnagar and Varshit of Sainikpuri.

The deceased were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation stated that speeding was said to be the cause of the accident.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police added.