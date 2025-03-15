Two interstate smugglers arrested, 57 kg dry ganja worth Rs 28.70 lakh seized

Hyderabad: In a combined joint operation the sleuths of TGANB along with RPF and GRP teams of Secunderabad railway cops two interstate smugglers have been arrested and 57.014 kilograms of dry ganja worth Rs 28.50.700 was seized from their possession.

The smugglers were arrested while they were trying to transport dry banja from Barhampur to Dadar of Maharashtra state in Konark Express.

Prime accused contraband supplier identified as Jeevan alias Ajay of Odisha (absconding). The arrested interstate smugglers have been identified as Sushant Kumar Swain (23) a native of Odisha and Karan Iyappan alias Shetty (26), a native of Palghar district, Maharashtra, Chandana Deepti superintendent of Railway police said.

During interrogation the accused Kumar disclosed that Jeevan of Odisha earlier used to work as makeup assistant in a TV serial shoot in Mumbai, where he got acquaintance with Kumar used to hire the arrested accused to smuggle NDPS from Odisha to Maharashtra in different trains and by roads, Chandana Deepti said.

Accused Kumar and Karan further revealed that on March 13 he met the supplier Jeevan in Odisha purchased 57 kg dry ganja in the forest area of Berhampur Odisha , packed it into three trolley suitcases before returning to Berhampur railway station from where they boarded the Konark Express in the general coach, concealing the suitcases under seats, and continued their journey to Dadar.

As the train reached Secunderabad on spotting railway police, Jeevan managed to escape while other two were arrested and the contraband seized from their possession, Deepti said.