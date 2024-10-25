Two Hyderabad research institutes lead country’s AI revolution with BharatGen’s e-VikrAI

Hyderabad: Two of Hyderabad’s leading research institutes, IIT and IIIT, have joined forces to drive India’s artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions with the launch of e-VikrAI. This innovative tool, part of the BharatGen initiative, is designed to simplify e-commerce for non-English speaking sellers by automating the listing process.

Under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) of the Union department of science and technology, BharatGen is focused on developing AI models that cater to India’s diverse languages and cultural needs. Spearheaded by IIT Bombay, with key contributions from the IIT and the IIIT at Hyderabad, the project aims to create AI solutions that are accessible to all.

Prof. Ravi Kiran Sarvadevabhatla from IIIT Hyderabad, who leads the computer vision efforts, explained e-VikrAI: “What we’ve created with e-VikrAI is a tool that enables non-English speakers to participate in the digital economy with ease. It’s a step towards making technology truly inclusive.”

The tool automates the process of listing products online by analysing images and generating descriptions in seconds. e-VikrAI translates these descriptions into multiple Indian languages, even vocalising them for the sellers’ convenience.

At the recent Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, e-VikrAI drew attention from government officials and tech entrepreneurs. Researchers from both IIT Hyderabad and IIIT Hyderabad are also developing AI solutions for agriculture, healthcare, and legal sectors, extending BharatGen’s impact beyond e-commerce.

Prof. P J Narayanan, Director of IIIT Hyderabad, added, “This is just the beginning. BharatGen’s AI tools will reshape how Indians access technology, breaking down language barriers and making advanced services available to everyone.”