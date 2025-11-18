Two HRC Horses Test Positive for Glanders, Put Down

Hyderabad:As another blow to the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) that has been embroiled in controversies this year, two horses, one two years old and the six, tested positive for glanders and were put down after confirmation by the National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) this week. This means a collapse for the winter racing season.

The disease surfaced after testing of all 602 horses at the HRC after some horses showed suspected symptoms last month. With both monsoon and winter seasons cancelled, the mood across the stables has turned brittle as trainers, jockeys, grooms and owners try to make sense of an outbreak many fear should never have reached a racecourse.



The HRC veterinarian ordered tests after spotting respiratory trouble in a few horses. N. Kiran Reddy, COO at the club, said 600 horses returned negative results and only two came positive, adding that the government team followed every required step inside the yard. Trainers say eleven horses are in quarantine because their samples raised doubts and these will be rechecked by NRCE through fresh tests.



“Right now the worry is real but the hope is that the next round of tests stays clean,” a senior trainer said. The atmosphere was described as one of strain and confusion. Racing has stopped and the grounds are closed to movement after HRC notified the state veterinary department, which carried out inspections and enforced the containment plan.



Further, money anxiety follows at stables because November to February stretch is usually the most active part of the year. A senior trainer said that the cost of upkeep touches `40,000 a month for each horse and the club is home to around 600 animals. HRC has told owners it will pay `17,500 per horse after a meeting with stewards and the Owners’ Association. Professionals say they are grateful but uneasy because the gap is wide during a dormant season with no racing income.



There is also tension inside the sport. Respiratory infections were reported in late October and allegations involving a private two horse racing league remain fresh in the minds of many. Stud owner Tegbir Brar called it an “ill advised illegal two horse racing league” and said the present situation “has to be from those indigenous horses” that entered HRC without proper verification. Officials at the club disagree and say these horses were under a separate private group and were moved out months ago, long before the present scare.



Experts monitoring the current outbreak say the strain detected at Hyderabad is a non-zoonotic form of glanders. Ameeta Mehra from the National Horse Breeding Society said, “HRC acted early, isolated suspect horses, brought in infection specialists and sent multiple samples for confirmation. She said a walled racecourse with veterinarians, a hospital unit and round the clock supervision gives horses a safer setting than obscure roadside stables where disease spreads through unchecked movement.” She also noted this is not the kind of glanders that could spread to humans.



Racing insiders say the long timeline of warnings, stalled decisions and opaque communication by administrators has deepened mistrust within the community. Turf Authorities of India chairman G Venkatesh said the federation is waiting for the full Hyderabad test set and that an inquiry report into the earlier league issue will be ready in two days after delays. TAI has not taken any action on any of the allegations so far and has not offered financial support to workers at HRC.



Retesting is due in ten days and fresh checks every twenty one days will follow through the three month freeze.