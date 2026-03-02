Two Held with ₹41 Lakh Ganja in Hyderabad

This consignment seized on Monday was to be delivered to an unidentified person in Abdullapurmet limits. The police during vehicle checking noticed their suspicious movements, stopped the car at the Nalgonda weighbridge and checked the vehicle. The ganja was packed in 80 brown-taped packets, was found concealed in the car’s dickey. Anuradha said Sabar was previously involved in a 2023 case registered with the Sadar Behrampur police in Odisha.

According to LB Nagar DCP B Anuradha, the duo was working as drivers and came in contact with a drug peddler from Berhampur in Odisha who offered them `60,000 per consignment to transport ganja to Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states. They had previously delivered two consignments to Karnataka.

Businessman injured as car bursts into flames

A 24-year-old businessman was injured after his luxury car rammed into a coal-laden mini-lorry and caught fire on the Bairamalguda flyover, at about 1.30 am of Monday, LB Nagar police said.

The driver, Sai Keerthan Reddy of Rock Town Colony, was heading towards LB Nagar when his speeding car struck the lorry from behind. The impact pushed the vehicle into the flyover railing, triggering a blaze that gutted the car.

Disaster Response Force personnel rushed to the scene on receiving information and extinguished the flames. Reddy sustained a head injury and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Police suspect he may have been drunk, but this could not be verified as he was moved before a breath test could be conducted. He is undergoing treatment.

The lorry overturned in the collision. Its driver, Pasupuleti Ramesh Babu of Anantapur district, suffered a minor shoulder injury.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case against Reddy. The car, bearing registration number TG 07 AM 2456 and owned by BRR Enterprises, a mining support services firm, was also found to be using black window films. Rajendranagar Traffic Police fined the vehicle ₹1,000.

The incident caused panic among motorists, though traffic was eventually cleared once police removed the overturned lorry and the burnt-out car. Investigations are ongoing.