Two Held For Selling Adulterated Food

Hyderabad: The food products manufacturers were apprehended in Mailardevpally for allegedly manufacturing and selling adulterated products to local shops, police said on Sunday. Acting on specific information, police raided Subhan Colony and Laxmiguda and arrested Abdul Haque, owner of Lucky Foods Company, and Mohammed Qameruddin, owner of Zee Foods.

During the operation, officers seized expired vanilla flavour powder, sodium benzoate, food colour chemicals and motichoor laddu stock — 98 boxes and 35 kg of loose material — collectively valued at about ₹1.1 lakh. Cases were registered under Sections 125, 318(4) and 274 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Mailardevpally police station.

Electrician killed in road mishap

An electrician died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while attempting to cross the road near Muchintal under Shamshabad police station limits on Monday morning. The vehicle drove away after hitting the victim, Vijay.

Vijay had travelled to Kosgi for work on a motorcycle. The bike developed a mechanical problem and his brother and another relative reached him by car, stayed overnight, and were returning on Monday with the damaged motorcycle loaded in the vehicle.

While passing Shamshabad, they halted near Muchintal. Vijay tried to cross the road to reach a hotel for breakfast when a vehicle heading towards Shadnagar struck him. He suffered severe head and body injuries and died on the spot. Based on a complaint lodged by his brother, Shamshabad police registered a case of fatal road accident and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle involved.

Two killed as tipsy lorry driver rams car

A container lorry being driven by an allegedly drunk driver rammed into a car parked along the ORR, killing two persons and leaving one injured near Shamirpet on Monday morning. Police said the lorry driver, Munde Sudam Shivaji, was taken into custody. A drunk driving test showed his blood alcohol content at 304 against the permissible limit of 30.

Police identified the victims as Yousuf and Hussain. Police took up investigations based on a complaint by Munna Lal, who was injured. Lal, who runs a scrap business, received a call from Yousuf of Moulali at around 10.20 am asking him to come to the ECIL bus stop. Yousuf and another associate, Hussain, arrived there in their car and the trio then proceeded towards Toopran for scrap business work.

The vehicle entered the ORR from the Keesara toll gate and after crossing the Shamirpet toll gate, the trio stopped the car on the roadside around 11.40 am to eat breakfast they were carrying with them. While they were seated beside the road, the lorry allegedly came at high speed and rammed into Yousuf and Hussain before crashing into the parked car. Both sustained severe bleeding injuries and died on the spot, while the complainant escaped with minor injuries.

High‑end car crashes into divider at Filmnagar

A high‑end car crashed into a road divider at Filmnagar late on Sunday night after the driver reportedly lost control while travelling at high speed. The impact caused severe damage to the front portion of the vehicle, though the occupants escaped with minor injuries.

Police said the car was being driven by a 23‑year‑old student from Attapur who had borrowed the vehicle from a friend. She was accompanied by two friends during the drive.

Officials said the trio were travelling towards Road No. 5 in Journalist Colony when one of the tyres reportedly burst near a bus stop, causing the driver to lose control. The car then rammed into the divider.

The airbags deployed immediately after the collision, preventing serious injuries. The driver, identified as Khauser, along with her friends, sustained minor bruises and later went to a hospital for treatment. Banjara Hills police reached the spot, seized the damaged vehicle and cleared traffic.

Police said a case has been registered for rash and negligent driving and damaging public property. Officials added that a motor vehicle inspector’s report has been sought to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Auto driver gets 20 years for assaulting minor

A fast track special court in L B Nagar, Ranga Reddy district, has sentenced a 26-year-old auto driver to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in a case registered by Pahadishareef police station.

The court convicted Methre Ajay, a resident of Jalpally village in Balapur mandal of Ranga Reddy district, in connection with the assault of a minor who was under his care. Along with the prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of ₹42,000 and directed victim compensation of ₹5 lakh.

Police said the case was registered in 2024 and later tried before the Fast Track Special Court for expeditious trial of rape and POCSO cases in Ranga Reddy district.

The investigation was carried out by B Srinivas, then assistant commissioner of Police (ACP), Maheshwaram, now deputy superintendent of police, Nagarkurnool, and P Laxmikanth Reddy, then ACP Maheshwaram, currently serving in the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Hyderabad. The prosecution in the case was handled by additional public prosecutors Shobha Rani and P. Satyanarayana before the special court.

Hit and run case: Couple killed, child hurt in Medipally



A tragic mishap in Medipally on Sunday afternoon claimed the lives of a

husband and wife, while their 10-year-old son was left injured, after a

hit-and-run collision involving a high-end car.

According to Medipally police, Marri Prashanth, 35, his wife Shravani, and

their son Sahasran were travelling on a two-wheeler from Ramnagar towards

Medipally. Near a sports showroom, the car struck them from behind, throwing

all three off the bike with severe impact.

Video footage partially captured the incident, showing the accused driver

running over the rider and pillion. The clip also revealed that the family

were triple riding, while a delivery agent was seen driving on the wrong

side of the road.

Prashanth sustained grievous injuries and was rushed first to a private

hospital, then referred elsewhere for advanced care. Despite efforts, he

succumbed while undergoing treatment. His wife Shravani died a few hours

later. Their son Sahasran, though injured, survived and is receiving

treatment.

Police said the complaint was lodged by Sirangi Sathish Kumar, a relative,

after being informed by family members. The victims were on their way to

visit Prashanth's sister in Medipally when tragedy struck. The bodies were

sent to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem before being handed over to

relatives for final rites.

Medipally police booked a case for causing death by negligence and causing

hurt by a rash or negligent act. CCTV verification identified the driver as

R. Ramaiah, a retired employee. He later surrendered to police and is now in

custody.

Investigators revealed Ramaiah had a record of traffic violations between

January and November 2025, including wrong parking (Banjara Hills), no

stopping or standing (OU traffic police), and signal jumping (LB Nagar).

Locals expressed shock at the incident, with many pointing to the dangers of

reckless driving on busy stretches. "It is heartbreaking, a family torn

apart in seconds," said one resident near the accident site.

Police have assured that the case will be pursued rigorously, with the

driver's past violations forming part of the investigation.

Man arrested for attacking daughter

A man allegedly slammed his three‑year‑old daughter to the ground after an argument with his wife over alcohol money, Jagadgirigutta police said on Monday, leaving her gravely injured.

Police said the accused, Shiva, unemployed and addicted to alcohol, has been separated from his wife Krishnaveni for four years. He often visited her home demanding money. On Sunday, he asked for ₹200, which she refused. Later, he returned drunk and picked up a quarrel.

During the fight, Shiva slapped his seven‑year‑old and then threw his three‑year‑old daughter to the ground. She lost consciousness and suffered serious internal injuries. Doctors at Osmania General Hospital said she has a blood clot and is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against Shiva, who is absconding. Police said they are on the lookout for him.

Constable killed in invitation row

A dispute over a house‑warming ceremony invitation led to the murder of AR constable Paruvala Sudheer Kumar in Uppal on Sunday. Uppal Zonal DCP K. Suresh Kumar said police arrested the accused within six hours of the incident.

The deceased and prime accused Banothu Srinivas, 28, a bike taxi driver, had been friends for years. Officials said a quarrel over unanswered calls on the day of the function escalated into heated exchanges on phone and WhatsApp.

Srinivas, accompanied by Tarun and Santosh, asked Sudheer Kumar to meet them at Chilakanagar ground. The victim arrived with a friend, where an argument broke out. During the confrontation, Srinivas pulled out a knife and attacked Sudheer Kumar. As the constable tried to flee, Srinivas and Tarun chased him and stabbed him multiple times, causing him to collapse and die on the spot.

The accused fled immediately after the attack. Acting swiftly, Uppal police launched a search operation, recovered the weapon, and apprehended Srinivas and Tarun within six hours. Further investigation is underway.

Argument Over Cooking Gas Ends in Tragedy: Borabanda Woman Kills Son, Ends Life on Wedding Anniversary

DC CORRESPONDENT

Hyderabad, March. 16

A woman allegedly tried to kill her five-year-old son and two-year-old daughter and died by suicide following a dispute with her husband on Friday, which was also their wedding anniversary, Borabanda said on Monday. The daughter survived with injuries while her brother died.

Police said Satyavati, 33, and her husband Murali Venu used to quarrel frequently and had been counselled by their families. On Friday, another argument when Venu reportedly pulled up Satyavati for using cooking gas during the LPG crisis, when she was boiling water. Police said Satyavati was also upset that he had ignored their wedding anniversary, running errands, dropping his mother at work in the morning and taking his father for dialysis in the evening.

She allegedly attacked her children and died by suicide. Her mother-in-law reached home in the evening, saw Satyavati and her son dead while the two-year-old was struggling to breath. The baby was shifted to the hospital where she's currently undergoing treatment. Borabanda police registered a case and investigations is further way.

Narsingi Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Man for Rape and Murder of 4-Year-Old Girl

The Narsingi police on Monday arrested one Biswa Oraw for allegedly raping and murdering a four-year-old girl whom he had kidnapped from a labour camp. Police said the incident occurred in an area where migrant workers employed in construction activities reside. Families leave their children at home while they go to work during the day.

On Sunday, the parents of the victim returned in the evening and did not find their daughter. When they asked children in the neighbourhood, they pointed to Biswa Oraw, 25, and claimed that he had taken the victim to a shed. When they questioned him, Oraw denied any involvement.

The parents approached the police with a complaint. When police when analysing CCTV footage as part of their investigations, they reportedly found Oraw luring the girl with chocolates. Police then questioned him again and he reportedly confessed to the crime and also pointed to the place where he had dumped her body. Police then arrested him and began questioning Oraw during which time he confessed to sexually assaulting the child and murdering her. The accused was arrested and produced before a court for remand.